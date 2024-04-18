Phase 4 of NFL Draft road closures in Detroit to begin Saturday

Phase 4 of road closures for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Road closures will continue in Detroit this weekend in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The city of Detroit on Thursday announced the fourth phase of closures, which will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

City of Detroit

Parking restrictions will begin at 3 a.m. on 3 a.m., and vehicles parked on the streets after that time will be removed.

Additionally, all tunnel traffic should use Interstate 375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures.

This comes after the city completed the first three phases beginning March 29.

Phase 4 road closures

SB Woodward Avenue from Montcalm and Elizabeth streets

SB Woodward Avenue from State and Larned streets

NB Woodward Avenue from Larned and State streets

Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street

Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue

Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday evening at 10 p.m.)

