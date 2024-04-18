Big Sean, Bazzi set to perform at 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

Two birds trained to help keep things clean ahead of NFL Draft in Detroit

Two birds trained to help keep things clean ahead of NFL Draft in Detroit

Two birds trained to help keep things clean ahead of NFL Draft in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL revealed that Big Sean, Bazzi, the Detroit Youth Choir and more local artists will perform as part of the concert series for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Detroit native and multiplatinum artist Big Sean is scheduled to perform at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, before draft selections begin.

The Detroit Youth Choir will then perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26, before draft selections that day.

After rounds two and three on Friday, April 26, there will be a fireworks show and tribute to Detroit music.

Then, on Saturday, April 27, Michigan native singer and songwriter Bazzi, well known for his 2018 hit single "Mine," will close out the concert series after draft selections are complete.

"With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we're excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects."

In addition to these headliners, Detroit artist Angela Davis will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Caleb Carroll, a Metro Detroit native who has performed at Lions games, will sing the national anthem. This will happen on day one of the draft.

All of the performances will happen at the Draft Theater at Campus Martius Park in Detroit.

The concerts will be free for fans to attend. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be standing room only. Fans must download the NFL One Pass app on their phones for free admission.

Stay with CBS Detroit for all the latest 2024 NFL Draft news.