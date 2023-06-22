Newly renovated park on Detroit's west side renamed after Mohammad Ali

(CBS DETROIT) - A renovated park in Detroit has been renamed after one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mohammad Ali.

The park is located at Strathmoor and Belton Avenue, just around the corner from the Islamic Center of Detroit, which began with a vision to bring back a place families can come together and have fun.

"We chose Muhammad Ali because there's not a better person who built neighborhoods and build bridges where families was his concern," ICD executive director Sufian Nabhan says.

At a park inauguration on Wednesday, the event brought in familiar faces such as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, and Hamtramk Mayor Amer Ghaleb. They were also joined by Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, ambassador of the State of Qatar, who helped fund the park's latest renovations.

"This beautiful park will not only serve as a source of joy to countless families but also as a living symbol and inspiration for this community for generations to come," Al Thani says.

Nearly everyone in attendance had a Muhammad Ali story to share. For Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree, his begins with his father, former CBS sports anchor Bill Humphries.

"He was a sports director for CBS 62. He had a sports show every day 'Speaking of Sports,'" Sabree says.

Sabree says one of his favorite memories of Ali is when he read a poem for his dad while on the show several decades ago. And just in case he ever wants to watch it, he has the video stored on his phone.

"I asked somebody if you were going to give me some money (for this interview). They said you don't have a budget, right? So I wrote a poem for you," Ali says in the video.

"I love your show and admire your style. But you pay so cheap, I won't see you for a while," Ali laughs.

Until this day, it's a memory that leaves Sabree in laughter nearly every single time, a sort of joy officials say Mohammad Ali Park will bring to the west side of Detroit.