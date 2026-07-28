New chip-enabled Michigan Bridge Cards will be mailed in coming months

Michigan residents who use a Bridge Card to access SNAP food assistance, summer EBT, WIC food assistance or cash assistance benefits will receive replacement cards later this year.

A current mailing address will be needed to get the card, which will have chip-enabled and tap-enabled technology, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

Those who need to update their mailing address should log into their account online and click on "report changes."

The card technology update was called for in House Bill 4746, legislation that requires the Health and Human Services Department to "continuously upgrade" benefit cards with enhanced security features. The bill was approved by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on July 21, and immediately took effect.

A Michigan Bridge Card, also known as EBT or electronic benefits card, works like a debit card at participating retailers. The benefits are paid by each applicable agency into the Bridge Card accounts. Clients select a four-digit PIN to use with the card to access funds. Purchase receipts include a note with the balance that remains in the account. A digital app is also available to track deposits and balances.

Michigan Bridge Card holders can use the cards at participating retailers and farmers markets, and at participating ATMs when allocated benefits include cash assistance.

Michigan Bridge Cards also provide proof of eligibility for certain discounts and services such as Double Up Food Bucks that extend purchasing power at participating farmers' markets.