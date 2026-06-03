New Metro Detroit charity aims to connect caterers, restaurants to people facing food insecurity

A new Metro Detroit charity aims to collect uneaten food from restaurants and catering businesses and deliver it to people who are struggling with food insecurity.

"There's no eligibility except they're hungry," said Jeff Lee, the president of Neighbor Plates.

He said the idea is to connect caterers and restaurants with leftover food from recently filled large orders to people in need.

"For us, it's simple. Just don't throw it away if you have any leftover, let us know. Scan the QR code, and then we'll make that connection in real time with people that are hungry," said Lee.

Lee said he noticed how much food goes uneaten after large catered events, such as union meetings or even funerals. With a Facebook page and a QR code, the community can let Neighbor Plates know about uneaten food after an event.

"The QR code will take you to our website, which is super simple for a reason. I have two buttons on there, I need food or share food," Lee said. "So once somebody clicks one of those, it brings up a one-page questionnaire basically, so if somebody is donating the food, what kind of food, you know, how many servings, and then how long is it good for."

He said ideally, the person requesting food can come get it—but if not, he hopes volunteers will pick it up and deliver it so it doesn't go to waste. Lee said he hopes his effort answers two simple questions.

"How can I be there for people and show up for people?" he said.

For more information, visit Neighbor Plates' Facebook page.