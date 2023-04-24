Watch CBS News
Naturalization ceremony in Metro Detroit honors 25 citizens

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Arab American National Museum in Dearborn welcomed 25 new U.S. citizens during a special naturalization ceremony on Monday.

Awards were handed out to naturalized citizens who made significant contributions to their community and their adopted country. 

The 25 citizenship candidates came from 14 countries, including Germany, Pakistan and Yemen.

