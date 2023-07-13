Watch CBS News
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Southwest Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Southwest Michigan during Wednesday night's severe weather.

NWS Northern Indiana tweeted that the tornado near the village of Colon peaked wind speed of about 90 mph and was on the ground for 2.92 miles. Officials say its max width was 50 yards.

Officials say the tornado started at about 11:09 p.m. and lasted for five minutes, moving from St. Joseph County to Branch County.

According to NWS, an EF-1 tornado has a speed between 86 to 110 mph and is considered "weak."

NWS issued a tornado watch Wednesday night for parts of Michigan that was effective through 3 a.m. Thursday.

