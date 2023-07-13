Tornado watch effective in Michigan until early Thursday morning
(CBS DETROIT) - A tornado watch has been issued Wednesday night for parts of Michigan, as well as Ohio and Indiana.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch is effective until 3 a.m. Thursday.
This comes after the NWS issued a flood watch earlier Wednesday for Southeast Michigan that is effective until 4 a.m. Thursday.
NWS says the strongest storms are expected to impact the region between midnight and 3 a.m.
READ: Heavy rain, chance for severe storms Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
