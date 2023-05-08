Nashville teen arrested after stealing school bus, taking it on highway and allegedly trying to run someone over

A Nashville teenager has been arrested after authorities said over the weekend that he stole a school bus and drove it onto a local interstate. The 14-year-old boy, who has not been publicly named, also allegedly attempted to run someone over at a service station.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted about the incident on Saturday, saying the teen drove the bus on I-40 West. The department said that the bus was taken from Kipp College Prep in Antioch, and that the teen drove it through West Nashville, during which time he hit a diesel fuel pump and allegedly attempted to run someone over, according to the Associated Press.

The teen then headed for I-40, where he reportedly hit a car, the AP said. Once on the highway, the 14-year-old allegedly drove the bus up to 65 mph, and the chase ended after police put out a spike strip near an exit.

"He stopped on the interstate and was attempting to turn around when officers broke out the glass to the bus door and took the teen in custody," officials said on Twitter. "He is booked on multiple counts at Juv Court."

Police used a taser to detain the 14-year-old, the AP said, adding that the teen has since been charged with vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.