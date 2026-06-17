Mystery game unfolds in Bloomfield Township to increase community engagement

A mystery puzzle in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is looking to boost community engagement in the city.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department put out a call on social media for community members to participate in the "Jewelry Heist Mystery Game." It's all designed to be like a jewelry heist with missing pieces throughout the city.

"People like being detectives, so I was hoping to engage the community in that way," said Officer Heather Glowacz.

It's the department's first mystery game. People can check Facebook and Instagram accounts for clues on where items will be.

"I like a good mystery," one woman told CBS News Detroit.

Wednesday afternoon, the department posted another update tied to the puzzle. People off camera said they were under the impression the post was factual rather than fictional. Many said they initially believed a jewelry store had actually been robbed.

"I read through it and said, maybe this isn't actually a part of the game. Maybe it was an actual heist. I had to read through it a few times," said resident Shawn Threlkeld.

"I understand people read stuff fast and quickly, but once they read it again they'll realize its just a game," Glowacz said.

The top two winners will receive gift cards to either Market Square or Target.

"Be respectful, don't deface anything, and if multiple people get there at the same time. Just be fair about it," Glowacz said.

The locations are in public areas. Police said they aren't expecting large crowds gathering to solve the mysteries.