Munoz Realty, city of Detroit settle thousands in blight tickets

The Detroit City Council has approved a settlement with a major metro-area landlord involving hundreds of rental properties and blight violations.

The agreement with Munoz Realty reduces some fines as properties are brought into compliance.

Under the agreement, 299 properties are now under the jurisdiction of Wayne County Circuit Court.

The city says Munoz Realty must bring properties into compliance to receive a 50% reduction on certain blight tickets.

"You can't own that many properties and have that many properties in deplorable conditions. You cannot continue to do that to the residents in this city," said Mary Waters, Detroit City Council Member-At-Large.

Waters was one of three council members who voted against the agreement.

She says the city should have held the landlord more accountable rather than reducing the financial penalties.

The city says the agreement is designed to prioritize compliance over collecting fines.

"It's not a blanket reduction in amounts owed. It's an incremental incentive to get the houses that need to be rehabbed as soon as possible," said Conrad Mallett, corporation counsel for Detroit.

Mallett says 55 of the 299 properties have already received certificates of compliance since May.

He says city inspectors must verify the work before any property qualifies for a reduced fine.

"If the judge makes the determination that there has not been made a good faith effort, the judge can hold Mr. Munoz in contempt," said Mallett.

The city says the goal is to bring 10 more properties into compliance each month while the case remains under court supervision.

CBS News Detroit emailed Munoz Realty, visited the company's office, and requested an interview, but did not receive a response before our deadline.