1 dead after multi-vehicle accident on east side of Detroit, police say

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident on Detroit's east side Saturday evening, according to city officials.

Officers responded to the accident in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street around 6:52 p.m. Police have yet to disclose the exact number of vehicles and people involved, though they said a motorcyclist was among them.

According to police, one of the individuals involved in the accident was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.