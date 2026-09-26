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1 dead after multi-vehicle accident on east side of Detroit, police say

By Nicholas Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

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One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident on Detroit's east side Saturday evening, according to city officials.

Officers responded to the accident in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street around 6:52 p.m. Police have yet to disclose the exact number of vehicles and people involved, though they said a motorcyclist was among them. 

According to police, one of the individuals involved in the accident was taken to a hospital, where they later died. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at  313-596-2260.

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