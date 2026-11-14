2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Isabella County, Michigan State Police say

Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, early Saturday.

The Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the incident on the 4700 block of Commons Drive around 4:15 a.m. They found two individuals dead at the scene and a third person with serious injuries. The injured individual was taken to a hospital.

Law enforcement officials said there is no immediate threat to the public and asked people on Saturday morning to avoid the area while investigators processed the scene.

Other details regarding the shooting, including the circumstances surrounding it and the ages of the people hit by gunfire, have yet to be disclosed by officials.

Mt. Pleasant, located in Isabella County, is roughly 70 miles north of Lansing, Michigan.