Michigan State University fraternity under investigation after video shows alleged drug use

Michigan State University has started an investigation, and its Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter has been ordered to stop operating, after a video circulated online that allegedly shows people believed to be fraternity members using illegal substances.

The video was posted Oct. 30 on X. It's not clear what substances are shown.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement that the incidents over the weekend, including inappropriate behavior at Sigma Alpha Epsilon, are "deeply concerning."

In a letter to the campus community, Guskiewicz said that at MSU's request, the fraternity has "ordered the local chapter to cease and desist any and all chapter operations until further notice." The university has also started its own investigation, he said.

Guskiewicz said the safety of students, faculty and staff remains the university's priority, and that MSU would share more information with the campus community as details become available.

According to MSU's chapter status records, the fraternity has been under interim suspension since Sunday, and the investigation is ongoing.

The records also show the fraternity under "deferred loss of registration" status from Jan. 31, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2026, for "physical violence, hazing, other prohibited conduct." It was placed under the same status again from Oct. 27, 2026, to May 7, 2027, for "other prohibited conduct." The chapter is on probation for all of 2027 for "physical violence, hazing, other prohibited conduct," the records show.

CBS Detroit has reached out to MSU for further comment.