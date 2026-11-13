Michigan State Police launches statewide cyber scam awareness campaign

Michigan State Police is launching a statewide cyber scam awareness campaign to protect residents from online crime, MSP says.

The MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security (EMHSD) is launching "Impostors," a television, radio, and social media campaign that aims to raise awareness of cyber scams and help residents protect themselves and others from online criminals, MSP says.

The campaign sheds light on common tactics used by scammers, including impersonating family members, sending fraudulent bank alerts and creating a false sense of urgency to trick people into sharing personal information or sending money, according to MSP.

Kevin Sweeney, commander of the MSP EMHSD, said:

"Cybercrimes continue to evolve to find new ways to deceive people. Unfortunately, these crimes often target older adults. We encourage everyone to take a moment to stop, think and verify before responding to any message from an unknown source."

MSP says that Michigan adults over the age of 60 are disproportionately affected by cybercrime, accounting for 31% of victims, and are also experiencing the highest financial losses of any age group.

According to MSP, the "Impostors" campaign encourages residents to follow three simple steps when receiving a suspicious message or request: stop, think, and verify.

MSP warns that cyber scams often use fear, urgency and emotional appeals to pressure people into acting before they have time to think.

The campaign will air on television and radio and appear on social media platforms in early November and continue through Dec. 13, MSP says.