Movement Festival in Detroit releases preview of 2025 lineup

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Movement Fest draws over 90,000 visitors over holiday weekend
Movement Fest draws over 90,000 visitors over holiday weekend 01:39

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Movement Festival released a snippet of its 2025 lineup featuring Carl Cox, John Summit and Detroit native Carl Craig.

The annual summer festival is scheduled for May 24-26 at Hart Plaza.

Organizers say Cox will perform on a special hybrid live set. In addition to Craig, other Detroit artists set to hit the stage include DJ Minx and HiTech. 

Movement will release its full lineup at a later date. For more information on the lineup and tickets, visit the festival's website.

Movement Festival Detroit
2023 Movement Festival in downtown Detroit  Nicholas LeTellier (Provided by Movement Festival)

The 2024 lineup featured DJ Idris Elba and Detroit Techno legend Kevin Saunderson.

The festival was named one of the top five happiest music festivals in the U.S., following the Burning Man, Lollapalooza, Coachella, and Electric Daisy Carnival.

Artists announced so far to perform at the 2025 Movement Festival

Anfisa Letyago

Carl Cox

Carl Craig

Chase & Status

DJ Gigola

DJ Minx

DJ Nobu

Ela Minus

HiTech

Jamie xx

John Summit

Klangkuenstler

Marcel Dettmann

Patrick Topping

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sammy Virji

