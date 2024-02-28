Full lineup for Detroit's 2024 Movement Music Festival released
(CBS DETROIT) - Movement has announced the full lineup for the 2024 festival.
The festival will return to Hart Plaza in Detroit from May 25 to 27, giving fans a fun, music-filled Memorial Day Weekend to look forward to.
The full lineup includes adding Richie Hawtin and Solomun as headliners to joining Fatboy Slim, who had previously been announced as a headliner.
Movement also features local artists, and this year's festival includes Stacey Pullen, Waajeed, DJ 3000, DJ Godfather, Aux 88 founding member Keith Tucker (performing as K-1), Delano Smith, Terrence Parker, Dames Brown, DJ Holographic, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, DJ Cent, Drummer B, Rimarkable, Tammy Lakkis, Huey Mnemonic, Fabiola, Something Blue, John Collins, Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa, Ladymonix, Augustus Williams and more.
The artists also join the previously announced artists that include Goldie (Live Band), James Blake (DJ Set), British actor and DJ Idris Elba (performing b2b set with) Detroit Techno legend Kevin Saunderson, Honey Dijon and more.
One-day and three-day tickets are available on Movement's website.
2024 Movement Music Festival full lineup
Saturday, May 25
- Aboudi Issa
- Acemoma
- Ataxia b2b, Mister Joshooa
- Barclay Crenshaw
- Blaaqgold (VIP pop-up stage)
- Carl Craig (live)
- Channel Tres (DJ set)
- Colin Benders
- Dames Brown
- DJ 3000
- DJ Etta
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Psycho
- Dom Dolla
- Donovan Glover (VIP pop-up stage)
- Dreamcastmoe
- Floorplan
- Francois Dillinger
- Honeyluv
- Huey Mnemonic
- J House (VIP pop-up stage)
- James Ruskin
- Jayda G
- Julia Govor
- Jyoty
- Loco Dice
- LP Giobbi
- Ludacris
- Major League DJz
- Masquenada (VIP pop-up stage)
- Mona Black
- Paranoid London (live)
- Partiboi69 (live)
- Reference
- Rimarkable
- Ryan Elliott
- Secrets (live)
- Skream
- Solomun
- Speedy J
- Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
- Stacey Pullen
- Tee Grizzley
- Tylr_
- Waajeed
Sunday, May 26
- 999999999
- 2lanes (live)
- Adiel
- Anané
- Avalon Emerson
- Blair French (VIP pop-up stage) The Blessed Madonna
- Coco & Breezy
- Delano Smith
- Detroit Bureau of Sound
- DJ Godfather
- Dream Beach
- Eddie Logix (VIP pop-up stage)
- Ellen Allien
- Fabiola
- Fatima Hajji
- Floating Points
- Héctor Oaks
- Heidy P (VIP pop-up stage)
- I Hate Models
- Jacob Park
- James Blake (DJ Set)
- Joseph Capriati
- K-1
- Kevin Saunderson B2b Idris Elba
- Ladymonix
- Masters At Work
- Moonlighter (VIP pop-up stage)
- Mount Kimbie
- Musclecars
- Nicole Moudaber
- Peter Croce (VIP pop-up stage)
- Richie Hawtin
- Ron Trent
- Sama' Abdulhadi
- The Saunderson Brothers
- Sheefy McFly B2b Ak
- STS (live)
- T.Linder b2b DJ Seoul
- Tammy Lakkis
- Teknono
- Tiga
- Will Clarke
Monday, May 27
- Ant TC1
- Armanni Reign
- Augustus Williams
- Azzecca
- Borderland (Juan Atkins, Laurens, and Moritz Von Oswald)
- Boys Noize b2b VTSS
- British Murder Boys
- Bruce Bailey
- Channel Badso (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
- Chris Lake
- Dbridge
- Dee Diggs
- DJ Cent
- DJ Minx
- DJ Tennis b2b Gerd Janson
- Drs: In Session (ft. Dogger)
- Drummer B
- Fatboy Slim
- Goldie (live band)
- Goldie (DJ set)
- Gorgon City
- Hiroko Yamamura
- Honey Dijon
- Horse Meat Disco
- Indira Paganotto
- Jaguar
- Jah T (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
- John Collins
- King Jazzy (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
- King Mellowman (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
- Kinky P (VIP pop-up stage)
- LTJ Bukem
- Martyn
- Negus Arubis (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
- Papa Joshua (VIP pop-up stage)
- Patrick Mason
- Patrick Russell
- Ranking Gimp (VIP pop-up stage)
- Seth Troxler
- Skarpion Sting (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)
- Skin on Skin
- Something Blue
- Special Request
- Tama Sumo b2b Lakuti
- Terrence Parker
- Ti Es
For more information about the event, visit Movement's website.
