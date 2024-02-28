Full lineup for Detroit's 2024 Movement Music Festival released

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 28, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Movement has announced the full lineup for the 2024 festival.

The festival will return to Hart Plaza in Detroit from May 25 to 27, giving fans a fun, music-filled Memorial Day Weekend to look forward to.

The full lineup includes adding Richie Hawtin and Solomun as headliners to joining Fatboy Slim, who had previously been announced as a headliner.

Movement also features local artists, and this year's festival includes Stacey Pullen, Waajeed, DJ 3000, DJ Godfather, Aux 88 founding member Keith Tucker (performing as K-1), Delano Smith, Terrence Parker, Dames Brown, DJ Holographic, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, DJ Cent, Drummer B, Rimarkable, Tammy Lakkis, Huey Mnemonic, Fabiola, Something Blue, John Collins, Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa, Ladymonix, Augustus Williams and more.

The artists also join the previously announced artists that include Goldie (Live Band), James Blake (DJ Set), British actor and DJ Idris Elba (performing b2b set with) Detroit Techno legend Kevin Saunderson, Honey Dijon and more.

One-day and three-day tickets are available on Movement's website.

2024 Movement Music Festival full lineup



Saturday, May 25

Aboudi Issa

Acemoma

Ataxia b2b, Mister Joshooa

Barclay Crenshaw

Blaaqgold (VIP pop-up stage)

Carl Craig (live)

Channel Tres (DJ set)

Colin Benders

Dames Brown

DJ 3000

DJ Etta

DJ Holographic

DJ Psycho

Dom Dolla

Donovan Glover (VIP pop-up stage)

Dreamcastmoe

Floorplan

Francois Dillinger

Honeyluv

Huey Mnemonic

J House (VIP pop-up stage)

James Ruskin

Jayda G

Julia Govor

Jyoty

Loco Dice

LP Giobbi

Ludacris

Major League DJz

Masquenada (VIP pop-up stage)

Mona Black

Paranoid London (live)

Partiboi69 (live)

Reference

Rimarkable

Ryan Elliott

Secrets (live)

Skream

Solomun

Speedy J

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Tee Grizzley

Tylr_

Waajeed

Sunday, May 26

999999999

2lanes (live)

Adiel

Anané

Avalon Emerson

Blair French (VIP pop-up stage) The Blessed Madonna

Coco & Breezy

Delano Smith

Detroit Bureau of Sound

DJ Godfather

Dream Beach

Eddie Logix (VIP pop-up stage)

Ellen Allien

Fabiola

Fatima Hajji

Floating Points

Héctor Oaks

Heidy P (VIP pop-up stage)

I Hate Models

Jacob Park

James Blake (DJ Set)

Joseph Capriati

K-1

Kevin Saunderson B2b Idris Elba

Ladymonix

Masters At Work

Moonlighter (VIP pop-up stage)

Mount Kimbie

Musclecars

Nicole Moudaber

Peter Croce (VIP pop-up stage)

Richie Hawtin

Ron Trent

Sama' Abdulhadi

The Saunderson Brothers

Sheefy McFly B2b Ak

STS (live)

T.Linder b2b DJ Seoul

Tammy Lakkis

Teknono

Tiga

Will Clarke

Monday, May 27

Ant TC1

Armanni Reign

Augustus Williams

Azzecca

Borderland (Juan Atkins, Laurens, and Moritz Von Oswald)

Boys Noize b2b VTSS

British Murder Boys

Bruce Bailey

Channel Badso (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Chris Lake

Dbridge

Dee Diggs

DJ Cent

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis b2b Gerd Janson

Drs: In Session (ft. Dogger)

Drummer B

Fatboy Slim

Goldie (live band)

Goldie (DJ set)

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Horse Meat Disco

Indira Paganotto

Jaguar

Jah T (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

John Collins

King Jazzy (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

King Mellowman (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Kinky P (VIP pop-up stage)

LTJ Bukem

Martyn

Negus Arubis (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Papa Joshua (VIP pop-up stage)

Patrick Mason

Patrick Russell

Ranking Gimp (VIP pop-up stage)

Seth Troxler

Skarpion Sting (vocalist) (VIP pop-up stage)

Skin on Skin

Something Blue

Special Request

Tama Sumo b2b Lakuti

Terrence Parker

Ti Es

For more information about the event, visit Movement's website.