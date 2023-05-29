Watch CBS News

Movement Fest draws over 90,000 visitors over holiday weekend

By Cryss Walker

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Tens of thousands of music fans made their way downtown Monday for the final day of the Movement Musical Festival. 

The annual event runs every Memorial Day weekend at Hart Plaza in Detroit. 

Visitors enjoyed music from six stages while interacting with people from all over the world. The festival attracts over 30,000 people a day, bringing a surge of business to the local economy.

"It's definitely vital to a lot of local businesses," said Morin Yousif, the festival's media and communications director. "You've got hotels that get booked up. You have restaurants that are constantly busy. Retail, all kinds of businesses, people come here, and when the festival's not happening, or before the hours, they go around and check out everything else that the city has to offer."

The festival concluded with performances from Skrillex, Dom Dolla and John Summit.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 5:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

