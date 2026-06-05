Motorist struck, injured by gunfire on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A motorist was injured after their vehicle was struck by gunfire early Friday on Interstate 94 in Detroit's east side, Michigan State Police reported.

The investigation resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-94 at Chalmers Avenue in Wayne County. The highway was closed at 5:52 a.m. and reopened about 7:50 a.m., according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

Michigan State Police closed the eastbound lanes of I-94 in east Detroit early morning of June 5, 2026, for investigation of a freeway shooting that happened a few hours earlier. CBS News Detroit

State troopers said they were notified about 4:55 a.m. about a shooting that had occurred around 1:57 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Harper Avenue. The victim later went to a local hospital to seek treatment for gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, troopers learned the victim's vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports are at the MI Drive site.