Investigaton underway after motorist drives through police perimeter in Ypsilanti Township

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating after it said a motorist drove through a police perimeter in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, on Friday night.

Deputies responded to a home on the 1100 block of Harris Road around 7:32 p.m. for a domestic assault involving a handgun. According to the sheriff's office, the caller who reported the incident told officials her boyfriend, later identified as a 38-year-old man, tried to shoot her.

Law enforcement said they set up a safety perimeter after they learned that the man was believed to be armed and refusing to leave the home. Officials also received reports that two children were inside the residence.

The sheriff's office said crisis negotiators attempted to communicate with him and to confirm the children were still inside.

Around 9:39 p.m., a vehicle unrelated to the incident went through the perimeter at a high speed, "disregarding police vehicles, caution tape and deputies' commands to stop," the sheriff's office said. Officials used a tire deflation device to disable the vehicle.

According to officials, the motorist didn't follow commands from deputies after exiting the vehicle. Law enforcement later arrested them.

"The driver appeared to be intoxicated and also had children in the vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole A. Brown said a video showing law enforcement at the scene has been circulating online.

"We are reviewing the video along with all available information from the scene and the arrest of the unrelated driver," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office told CBS News Detroit on Saturday afternoon that the man in connection with the assault is still under investigation, though it's unknown whether he's in custody.