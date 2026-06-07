Motorcyclist, 39, killed in crash on race track in West Michigan

A 39-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a race track at Grattan Raceway in Kent County, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the incident around 3:15 p.m. Investigators said the man, from Dewitt, Michigan, was involved in an open riding event on the track when the crash happened. Officials have yet to disclose what led to the wreck.

According to the sheriff's office, the man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. He was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Grattan Raceway is around 24 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan.