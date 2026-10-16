Motorcycle rider dead in Riverview crash after 100 mph pursuit, police say

A motorcycle traveling at over 100 mph crashed Thursday night in Riverview, Michigan, with the rider killed as a result of his injuries.

The Wyandotte Police Department said its officers were notified about 10 p.m. that a motorcycle was southbound on Biddle Avenue into Wyandotte at a high rate of speed. Police saw the motorcycle near Biddle Avenue and Spruce Street, noticed it had no license plate, and attempted to stop the rider.

The rider then sped off at over 100 mph, Wyandotte police said.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle entered the city of Riverview and turned onto a road with no exit.

The operator then lost control and crashed. Police said he was found unresponsive after the crash and was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Michigan State Police have been assigned to the investigation.