Motorcycle rider dead, other driver arrested, after crash in White Lake Township, police say

A motorcycle rider died as a result of his injuries when the bike collided with a minivan on Monday in Oakland County, Michigan,

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. on White Lake Road near Teggerdine Road, the White Lake Township police department said.

Police said the minivan, a Dodge Caravan, was westbound on White Lake Road while the Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on White Lake Road.

The motorcycle rider, a 70-year-old man from Holly, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The minivan driver, a 54-year-old man from Highland, Michigan, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. After he was cleared by medical staff, police said, the minivan driver was placed under arrest.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted on the call, and police will forward their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges.