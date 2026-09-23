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Motorcycle crash results in serious injuries, closure of I-696 at Woodward

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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At least one person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Wednesday on I-696 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened about 7:12 a.m. along the westbound lanes of I-696 near Woodward Avenue in the Royal Oak area. At first, one lane was open, but MDOT later closed all westbound lanes. The ramps from northbound I-75 to westbound I-696, and from southbound I-75 to westbound I-696, were closed as a result. 

The highway was cleared at 9:29 a.m. 

crash-scene-photo.jpg
Emergency vehicles at the scene of a motorcycle crash Sept. 23, 2026, on Interstate 696 in Oakland County. CBS News Detroit

Royal Oak Police also are on scene.

Michigan Department of Transportation reports are available on the MI Drive site

This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided on air and online as they are available. 

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