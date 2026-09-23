Motorcycle crash results in serious injuries, closure of I-696 at Woodward
At least one person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Wednesday on I-696 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.
The crash happened about 7:12 a.m. along the westbound lanes of I-696 near Woodward Avenue in the Royal Oak area. At first, one lane was open, but MDOT later closed all westbound lanes. The ramps from northbound I-75 to westbound I-696, and from southbound I-75 to westbound I-696, were closed as a result.
The highway was cleared at 9:29 a.m.
Royal Oak Police also are on scene.
Michigan Department of Transportation reports are available on the MI Drive site.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided on air and online as they are available.