Motorcycle crash results in serious injuries, closure of I-696 at Woodward

At least one person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Wednesday on I-696 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened about 7:12 a.m. along the westbound lanes of I-696 near Woodward Avenue in the Royal Oak area. At first, one lane was open, but MDOT later closed all westbound lanes. The ramps from northbound I-75 to westbound I-696, and from southbound I-75 to westbound I-696, were closed as a result.

The highway was cleared at 9:29 a.m.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a motorcycle crash Sept. 23, 2026, on Interstate 696 in Oakland County. CBS News Detroit

Royal Oak Police also are on scene.

Michigan Department of Transportation reports are available on the MI Drive site.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided on air and online as they are available.