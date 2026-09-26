Motorcyclist hit by vehicle on Interstate 75 in Detroit after rear-end crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Detroit following a rear-end crash Friday night, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the incident on southbound I-75, south of Davison Freeway, around 9:47 p.m. The state law enforcement agency said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on the interstate when the motorcycle hit the back of another vehicle.

Multiple witnesses told the troopers the motorcycle had been "traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic" before the rear-end crash, according to officials.

The motorcyclist ran across the lanes of I-75 after the initial collision and was hit by a vehicle, the agency said. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, investigators don't know why they ran into the roadway.

Officials say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.