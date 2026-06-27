Man, 41, dead after motorcycle crash in Huron Township

A 41-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Huron Township, Michigan, on Thursday night, the community's Department of Public Safety said.

Officials responded to the incident at the intersection of Bell and Waltz roads around 7:50 p.m. According to the agency, at least one individual reported the motorcyclist, identified as a Huron Township man, appeared to have significant injuries.

First responders treated the man at the scene before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, officials said.

According to investigators, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and speed "appears to be a contributing factor."

Details about what led to the crash have not yet been disclosed by the agency.