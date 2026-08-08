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Motorcyclist, 35, injured in crash in Village of Dundee

By Nicholas Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

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A 35-year-old man is injured after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a vehicle in the Village of Dundee, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened on Oak Street, near Gregory Michael Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as a Dundee Township, Michigan, man, was illegally riding the motorcycle on a sidewalk in the area and failed to stop for a driver turning their vehicle from Oak Street onto Gregory Michael Boulevard.

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A motorcycle lies on a road in the Village of Dundee, Michigan, after a crash on Aug. 6, 2026.  Dundee Police Department

The man was taken to a hospital and was being treated for a broken leg and head injuries on Thursday, police said. 

According to officials, the Dundee Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance helped police at the scene.

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