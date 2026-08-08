Motorcyclist, 35, injured in crash in Village of Dundee

A 35-year-old man is injured after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a vehicle in the Village of Dundee, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened on Oak Street, near Gregory Michael Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as a Dundee Township, Michigan, man, was illegally riding the motorcycle on a sidewalk in the area and failed to stop for a driver turning their vehicle from Oak Street onto Gregory Michael Boulevard.

A motorcycle lies on a road in the Village of Dundee, Michigan, after a crash on Aug. 6, 2026. Dundee Police Department

The man was taken to a hospital and was being treated for a broken leg and head injuries on Thursday, police said.

According to officials, the Dundee Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance helped police at the scene.