2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide with sedan in Oakland County

Two motorcyclists are in the hospital after the bikes they were operating collided with a sedan in Highland Township, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

A 28-year-old driver in a BMW M550 was traveling southbound on North Milford Road, near Wind Valley Lane, and in the process of turning into a driveway, according to officials. At the same time, a 26-year-old operating a Suzuki GSX1300 and a 21-year-old riding a Kawasaki ZT1000 were going northbound on North Milford Road.

"The BMW and both motorcycles collided, ejecting the motorcycle operators," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to the crash around 4:50 p.m.

The motorcyclists, both from Grand Blanc, Michigan, were taken to the hospital, where they were in critical condition on Saturday night, officials said. The BMW motorist was not injured.

According to the sheriff's office, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The county agency's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.