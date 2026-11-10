Mother, son accused of being involved in human trafficking at Oakland County massage parlors

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has charged a woman and her son in connection with an alleged human trafficking operation at massage parlors in Novi and Commerce Township.

Minjie Wu, 54, and Ruize Wu, 28, are each charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of human trafficking enterprise resulting in commercial sexual activity, two counts of maintaining a house of prostitution, one count of third-degree money laundering and one count of tax fraud.

They were arraigned on Nov. 6, and each received a $50,000 cash bond, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

"Illicit massage businesses entrap vulnerable women into sex trafficking and diminish the quality of life in our communities," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This case is just the beginning. Our office is working with law enforcement and local leaders to drive these illegal enterprises out of Oakland County."

The sheriff's office says the duo was allegedly involved in commercial sexual activities that included financial transactions and housing women from China between March 2025 and October 2026.

The sheriff's office began investigating after it was alerted to suspicious activity at the businesses. The case was transferred to the Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force in August 2026.

Investigators conducted multiple undercover operations at the businesses, where the detectives reported being offered sexual services for money. Prosecutors say that in one of those instances, on Oct. 6, Minjie Wu allegedly made repeated unwanted sexual contact with an undercover detective after he declined sexual services. That resulted in Minjie Wu facing an additional charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators also found residential properties associated with Minjie Wu and Ruize Wu that were allegedly used to house women from China involved in commercial sex acts, according to the sheriff's office. In one of the properties, investigators found multiple rooms in the basement that appeared to accommodate additional workers, the sheriff's office says.

Oct. 7, authorities executed a search warrant at four locations, seizing $47,000 in cash, designer merchandise valued at more than $57,000, two cars, and other evidence connected to the alleged criminal enterprise. During the search, investigators also discovered an unclothed employee with a customer.

Minjie Wu and Ruize Wu were arrested. The sheriff's office says additional financial seizures have been authorized and are pending with the respective banks.

"Investigations of this magnitude require tremendous patience, persistence and attention to detail, often involving months of painstaking investigative work," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "Our team remained steadfast in following the evidence, uncovering the scope of this alleged criminal enterprise and ensuring those responsible are held accountable. This investigation began with a tip from a concerned individual, and we are grateful to that person for coming forward."