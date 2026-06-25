Detroit-area mother accused of failing to give 4-year-old son medication for seizures, resulting in his death

A Southfield, Michigan, woman is charged with manslaughter after police allege she neglected to give her 4-year-old son medication for his seizures, resulting in his death more than a year ago.

Latoya Washington, 37, was arraigned on Tuesday and received a $20,000 personal bond, according to court records.

Police say that on Jan. 25, 2025, police and fire responded to the French Quarter Apartments for an unresponsive child. Police say the child was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that two days prior, on Jan. 23, the child was taken to a hospital after suffering multiple seizures. Medical professionals prescribed the child medication to help prevent further seizures. Police say Washington discharged her son from the hospital despite medical staff advising against it.

Police allege Washington did not give her son his medication as instructed, and the child suffered seizures on Jan. 24, 2025, and Jan. 25, 2025.

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder that children, especially those with medical conditions, depend entirely on the adults responsible for their care," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "Parents and caregivers must take medical concerns seriously, follow treatment plans, and seek immediate medical attention when a child's condition worsens. A vulnerable child cannot advocate for themselves, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being."

Washington is due back in court for a probable cause conference on July 2, 2026.