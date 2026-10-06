Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother, 2 daughters hit by train near Ecorse High School

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
Read Full Bio
Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A mother and her two young daughters were struck by a train near Ecorse High School on Sunday, according to the Ecorse Fire Department.

All three were rushed to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, the fire department says. One of the daughters has since died.

The Ecorse Fire Department responded to reports of the incident at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Transtar, the company that owns the railroad, for a statement and has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue