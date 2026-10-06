Mother, 2 daughters hit by train near Ecorse High School

A mother and her two young daughters were struck by a train near Ecorse High School on Sunday, according to the Ecorse Fire Department.

All three were rushed to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, the fire department says. One of the daughters has since died.

The Ecorse Fire Department responded to reports of the incident at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Transtar, the company that owns the railroad, for a statement and has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story.