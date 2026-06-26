Michigan officials seize more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, explosives

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs worked with multiple state and local agencies to seize more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosives.

Officials say 12,000 pounds of the material were overloaded explosives that they say were falsely labeled as 1.4G consumer fireworks.

Additionally, officials found 5,000 pounds of 1.3G display fireworks that require specialized training, licensing and storage under federal law.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said state and Metro Detroit authorities seized more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, many of which are intended only for traied and licensed professionals to use. Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs

"These products were never intended for use by the general public," said State Fire Marshal Tom Hughes. "Illegal fireworks and explosive materials can create serious safety hazards when they are improperly possessed, stored, transported or used. Removing these products from circulation helps prevent tragedies before they occur."

LARA says the seizure was part of a multi-phase investigation that involved the Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad, Garden City Police Department and the Garden City Fire Department. Other agencies that helped with the seizure include LARA's Bureau of Fire Services and the State Fire Marshal.

"Protecting Michigan residents is at the core of LARA's mission, and this investigation demonstrates the important role our public safety partners play in keeping communities safe," said LARA director Marlon I. Brown. "LARA remains committed to supporting the State Fire Marshal and BFS as they work to enforce Michigan fireworks laws and reduce risks to residents."

State officials say consumers should purchase fireworks only from state-licensed retailers and follow Michigan fireworks laws.