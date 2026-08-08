Moped driver hurt in Dearborn crash; police seek details about van believed to be involved

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, say they're looking for information about a minivan believed to be involved in a crash that seriously injured a moped driver on Friday night.

The collision happened around 9:02 p.m. on the 6000 block of Chase Road. According to investigators, the moped driver was sideswiped by another vehicle. As of Saturday, officials say they are in critical condition.

A dark-colored Dodge Grand Caravan with chrome accents and silver wheels, likely a 2008 to 2010 model, is the vehicle believed to be involved, police say.

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, say a Dodge Grand Caravan is believed to be involved in a crash that seriously injured a moped driver on Aug. 7, 2026. Dearborn Police Department

The suspected vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Chase Road following the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information, photos or video is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.