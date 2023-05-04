Monroe Street Midway returning to Downtown Detroit for 2023 summer season

(CBS DETROIT) - Bedrock's Monroe Street Midway is returning to Downtown Detroit this May for its 2023 season.

This will be the Monroe Street Midway's final season in its current location.

The Midway opens on Thursday, May 18, and will be open Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting, through Labor Day Weekend.

It is free to enter, but roller skating is $13 a person, including the skate rental.

Here are the different summer activities people will be able to experience at the Monroe Street Midway, according to Bedrock:

Rollout Detroit : Operated in collaboration with RollerCade, Detroit's oldest continuously open, black-owned roller rink. Guests can book their tickets in advance at RolloutDet.com.

: Operated in collaboration with RollerCade, Detroit's oldest continuously open, black-owned roller rink. Guests can book their tickets in advance at RolloutDet.com. Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone : Two half-court basketball courts and one full-court, multi-use sports area for basketball and pickleball are free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis, made possible by the Rocket Community Fund.

: Two half-court basketball courts and one full-court, multi-use sports area for basketball and pickleball are free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis, made possible by the Rocket Community Fund. Playground-Style Activations: New this year, the Midway will have a series of LED swings and seesaws for everyone to enjoy.



New this year, the Midway will have a series of LED swings and seesaws for everyone to enjoy. Mini Golf : Play some putt-putt on an enhanced 9-hole mini golf course. Mini golf is free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

: Play some putt-putt on an enhanced 9-hole mini golf course. Mini golf is free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis. Original Artwork: See artwork by renowned Detroit artists, including Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Tony Whlgn, India Solomon, David Rubello and Marlo Broughton, featured throughout the Midway.

See artwork by renowned Detroit artists, including Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Tony Whlgn, India Solomon, David Rubello and Marlo Broughton, featured throughout the Midway. Food and Beverage: Grab a variety of treats from concession stands.

"The Monroe Street Midway provides Detroiters of all ages with accessible and 'uniquely Detroit' entertainment options, while spotlighting local entrepreneurs and Detroit artists," said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock's Chief Operating Officer. "The Midway has welcomed more than 240,000 guests and helped generate substantial support for local businesses. It continues to surpass our expectations and has become a special place to create long-lasting memories."

For additional information, visit here.