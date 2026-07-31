Monroe police seek tips from the public in hardware store break-in

An intruder spent about three hours inside a local hardware store in Monroe, Michigan, causing significant damage, putting on an employee's uniform, and eventually driving away in a company truck.

The Monroe Public Safety Department said it is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who was involved in the break-in and vandalism.

The intruder entered the property of Baker's Gas and Ace Hardware, 905 N. Dixie Highway, near Interstate 75's Exit 15, at about 7 p.m. on July 28. The suspect remained on the property "for more than three hours," police said.

During that time, the intruder entered "dozens of work vehicles" and eventually stole a Ford F-150 work truck. In the meantime, significant damage was caused to the property.

"During the incident, the suspect was observed changing into an employee-issued work jumpsuit after entering one of the company vehicles," the report said.

Police in Monroe, Michigan, are seeking to identify a suspect in a break-in to a hardware store on North Dixie Highway near I-75. Monroe Public Safety Department

Police later recovered the stolen truck in the downtown Monroe area.

Security images show the man that Monroe police are seeking wore a dark shirt, dark pants, a gray-and-black hat, sunglasses and white shoes. Officers believe he is local to the Monroe area.

The Monroe Police Department asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the security images or has information that can assist in the investigation contact Detective Zimmerman at 734-243-7509 or the Monroe Police at 734-243-7500. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.