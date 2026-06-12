Monroe man arrested after his dog was found dead in unattended vehicle, police say

Authorities have taken a man into custody after a dog was found dead in a parked, locked vehicle on Wednesday night in Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said it worked with Monroe County Animal Control on the investigation, and the case has been submitted to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Officers went to the 800 block of Smith Street in the city about 11 p.m. Wednesday on an animal welfare call. They noticed a dead dog inside the parked vehicle and determined that the dog had been left unattended in the locked vehicle.

The animal was owned by a 34-year-old Monroe man, who was arrested on Thursday with a warrant on a third-degree charge of animal killing/torturing. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, pending arraignment in First District Court in Monroe.

"As temperatures rise, the Monroe Public Safety Department reminds everyone that vehicles can become dangerously hot within minutes, even when the outside temperature feels moderate," the police department said. "Children and pets should never be left unattended inside a vehicle. Cracking windows or parking in the shade does little to prevent interior temperatures from reaching life-threatening levels."

Michigan law requires pet owners to provide adequate care to their animals, and they can face criminal charges for placing an animal in conditions that endanger its health or welfare.



"Before leaving your vehicle, remember: Always take children and pets with you," police said.

Those who see a child or animal alone and in distress inside a vehicle should call 911 immediately, police said.