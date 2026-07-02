Monroe man dies in two-vehicle crash on South Dixie Highway, deputies say

A Monroe, Michigan, man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening in Monroe Township.

The crash happened about 7:16 p.m. on South Dixie Highway, south of Elmwood Drive.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Holly L. Downing, 57, of Erie, was driving a blue 2002 Chevrolet Silverado in the left lane of travel, southbound on South Dixie Highway. At the same time, Mark A. Anderson, 69, of Monroe, was driving a black 1977 Chevrolet El Camino and pulling out of a driveway onto the road.

After the two vehicles collided, deputies said, the Silverado spun around and stopped on the east side of the road along the shoulder. The El Camino also spun around and stopped across both northbound lanes.

Anderson was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.

Downing was also taken to ProMedica Toledo, where she was admitted and listed in serious condition, deputies said.

The Monroe Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit and Monroe County Chaplain Program also assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone with information that can assist in the case contact the traffic services division at 734-240-7541 or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.