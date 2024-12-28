Monroe County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots individual during alleged assault

(CBS DETROIT) — A Monroe County deputy shot and killed an individual who was physically assaulting them Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

A sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Hoffman Road in London Township just before 11 a.m. for a report of a suspicious subject.

While the deputy was investigating, a report of a suspicious subject on the 6300 block of Bluebush Road in Exeter Township came in that matched the description of the subject reported on Hoffman Road.

The sheriff's office says the deputy went to the Bluebush Road address and found the individual, who started physically assaulting the deputy.

During the assault, the deputy shot his firearm and struck the individual, authorities say. The person shot died at the scene.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Debbie Day, an Exeter Township resident who lives near where the shooting occurred, says it's shocking that it happened in such a rural area.

"I've lived here all my life," Day said. "It's always been quiet, but it ain't quiet now."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.