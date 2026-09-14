Monroe County man dies in motorcycle crash after dog runs into roadway

A Monroe County man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Sunday night after an unrestrained dog ran into the roadway, causing a crash.

Lance Dusseau, 47, of Petersburg, was riding westbound on Ida West Road near Summerfield Road around 9:18 p.m. Sunday, alongside a 19-year-old Petersburg man, when a dog entered the road from the south shoulder and ran into the 19-year-old's left side saddlebag, according to authorities.

After the dog was struck, it was forced into Dusseau's motorcycle's path. Dusseau struck the dog, lost control of the motorcycle, left the road and struck a mailbox post, causing him to fall from his motorcycle, according to investigators.

The 19-year-old rider brought his motorcycle to a controlled stop on the south side of the road. Authorities say the 19-year-old was wearing a helmet and was uninjured.

Dusseau was prounounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7541 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.