Michigan deputy uses his own EpiPen to save man who was stung by bee

A Monroe County, Michigan, deputy is being recognized on Tuesday after he used his own EpiPen to save a 55-year-old man who was having an allergic reaction from a bee sting.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call at about 9:30 a.m. of a medical emergency at Banas Lumber in Maybee. The sheriff's office says a deputy was in the area when the call came in and responded to the location within minutes.

The sheriff's office says the deputy, who carries his own EpiPen for personal use, arrived at the store and found the man on the ground, unconscious with labored breathing. The deputy used his EpiPen and stayed with the man until medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he recovered.