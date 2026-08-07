Monroe County officials file criminal sexual conduct charges, continue investigation

Authorities in Monroe County, Michigan, have arrested a man on charges of criminal sexual conduct, adding that additional people may have been victims of the behavior.

John Steven Sorovetz, 61, turned himself in to authorities after being notified of outstanding felony warrants, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. He was arraigned on Wednesday in Monroe First District Court on one count of accosting for immoral purposes and four counts of criminal sexual conduct involving multiple victims, court records show.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 20; a preliminary exam is set for August 25. Bond was set at $50,000.

"Given the pattern of behavior uncovered throughout this lengthy investigation, authorities suspect there may be additional individuals who have been victimized," the sheriff's office said.

Todd Flood, founder and managing partner of Flood Law, and Jody Lipton, owner and managing partner of Lipton Law, said they are counsel for those involved in civil action previously filed against Sorovetz.

The two released a statement that said, in part, "Our clients came forward when it would have been easier to stay quiet. Today, Monroe County heard them. We thank the Prosecutor's Office for treating this case with the seriousness it deserves.

Deputies ask that anyone with information that is relevant to this investigation contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.