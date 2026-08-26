"Money Out of Politics" proposal to appear on Michigan's November ballot

Michigan voters will decide the future of the "Money Out of Politics" proposal this November.

The measure would restrict certain political contributions involving regulated utilities and government contractors and expand disclosure requirements for political advertising.

Supporters say it's about separating campaign contributions from government decisions.

"If you want the ability to donate to a legislator, then don't have a contract of $250,000 or more. It's common-sense legislation. It's a common-sense referendum. Why are you allowed to bankroll the same people who are deciding whether or not you get a contract?" said Ken Whittaker, executive director of Michigan United.

The citizen-led initiative passed the state House this week with bipartisan support.

Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall says lawmakers wanted to respond to the people who signed the petition.

"We wanted to take a stand on this and put it forward so that we're being responsive to the people who signed this petition, and we're saying, you know what, this is a good thing. We need to get the money out of politics," said Hall.

If the Senate also adopted it, the proposal could become law without going to voters.

Some local representatives who supported the measure say the Senate should have taken it up, too.

"I think that's honestly a little lazy. The voters asked us to look at this. They asked us to do a job, and the House came in and has done it," said state Rep. Joe Aragona (R), Clinton Township.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said:

"MMOP has successfully gathered more than half a million signatures and the message from Michiganders is clear: They want to see this on the ballot in November. Senate Democrats already agree that there is too much dark money in politics, and we are eager to hear what voters have to say on this issue. In that spirit, we will not be subverting the will of the voters by taking it up legislatively."

Opponents say the proposal itself goes too far.

"No individual group should be targeted and banned from participating in politics like this proposal seeks to do," said Protect MI Free Speech spokesperson John Sellek.

Protect MI Free Speech is also challenging the initiative before the Michigan Supreme Court ahead of the measure making its way to voters this November.