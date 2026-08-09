Search underway for missing swimmer in Lake St. Clair in Southeast Michigan

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says it's searching Lake St. Clair in Southeast Michigan for a swimmer who was reported missing on Saturday evening.

The agency's Marine Safety Division responded to an area of the lake that's "two to three miles south of the mouth of the South Channel" after learning that an individual who entered the water had not resurfaced. According to officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office joined Macomb County personnel in an extensive search overnight.

A dive team with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office resumed searching on Sunday morning and, as of 1:30 p.m., is still looking for the swimmer.

This is a developing story.