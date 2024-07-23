Michigan teen missing for nearly 2 months found living with 44-year-old man and engaged to him, investigators say

Man accused of killing Melvindale officer is arrested, Whitmer endorses Harris and more top stories

Man accused of killing Melvindale officer is arrested, Whitmer endorses Harris and more top stories

Man accused of killing Melvindale officer is arrested, Whitmer endorses Harris and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old Michigan girl who went missing on May 31 has been found nearly two months later living with a 44-year-old man and engaged to him.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Penelope "Penny" Wise was found safe on Sunday after a community member spotted her. Investigators learned that the teen had been living with a Rockford man, whom they described as a "stranger," since June 1, and the two were engaged.

Police said she met the man at about 2 a.m. on June 1.

Investigators believed the teen voluntarily left her family home, Morley Park, in Clear Springs, at about 6 p.m. on May 31. Video showed her in the Rockford area near the White Pine Trail.

In an update on July 3, investigators said more surveillance footage showed the teen walking near the Corner Bar in Rockford at about midnight on June 1. There were no other reported sightings of her.

Investigators said on Sunday, the teen left the home where she was living with the man on a bike when she was spotted by an observant community member. That person then called the police, who located her at about 11 a.m.

"KCSO thanks the Rockford Department of Public Safety and the observant citizen for their assistance in locating Penny," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing.