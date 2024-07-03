Police search for Michigan teen last seen over a month ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago.

Authorities say Penelope Wise left her family home near Morley Park in Cedar Springs on May 31. Investigators said video showed she was in the Rockford area near the White Pine Trail.

In an update on Wednesday, investigators said more surveillance footage showed the teen walking near the Corner Bar in Rockford at about midnight on June 1. According to the sheriff's office, there are no other reported sightings of her.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

"We believe she intentionally walked away from home, but due to the length of time and no sightings, KCSO and her family are concerned for her well-being," the sheriff's office said.

Penelope is described as 5 feet, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and braces. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125. The sheriff's office also has a tip line where anyone can upload photos or videos.