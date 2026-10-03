Search underway for 83-year-old man reported missing in June, Detroit police say

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an 83-year-old man who was reported missing in June.

According to officials, 83-year-old Ronald Jacobs is missing from the 8000 block of Yolanda Street. He has not been seen since June and it's unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Ronald Jacobs, 83. Detroit Police Department

Police say Jacobs is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Commander Michael Chamber with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.