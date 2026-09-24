Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing kayaker found dead in West Grand Traverse Bay in northern Michigan

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
Read Full Bio
Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A missing male victim from an overturned kayak was found dead in West Grand Traverse Bay a little after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says.

The victim has been identified as James Arthur Bottorff III, 26, a current resident of Wilmington, North Carolina, and originally from the Leelanau County area, the sheriff says.

821523432-1494306926056356-2802160438693657382-n.jpg
The missing 26-year-old kayaker, identified as James Arthur Bottorff III, was found a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says. Leelanau County Sheriff's Office

Leelanau County 911 received a call on Tuesday at about 5 p.m. reporting an overturned kayak on West Grand Traverse Bay near Sunrise Beach in Peshawbestown, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses said that a male victim was last seen about 200 yards offshore, and extensive search operations lasted until about 8:45 p.m., when visibility and water conditions made it unsafe for emergency responders to continue, the sheriff's office says.

Search efforts, which multiple local agencies assisted, resumed on Wednesday morning before the body was found, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue