Minibike rider, 16, hospitalized after crashing into the side of a truck in western Michigan

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he crashed into the side of a pickup truck while riding a minibike in Sparta Township, Michigan, on Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 13 Mile Road Northeast at 10:30 p.m. Investigators said the teen was riding westbound on 13 Mile Road East and a 31-year-old man driving the truck was traveling southbound on North Division Avenue.

The man said he drove his truck into the intersection after coming to a complete stop when his vehicle was struck on the side by the bike, the sheriff's office said.

According to officials, the teen was taken to the hospital after the incident. As of Saturday morning, he is in stable but critical condition.

The man and a witness both said they didn't see the bike before the crash happened and, according to investigators, it's possible the vehicle didn't have a functioning headlight.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

Sparta township is around 15 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan.