Minibike rider critically injured in crash on east side of Detroit, police say

Police in Detroit are investigating a crash that left a minibike rider in critical condition on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

The rider, identified as a male whose age has yet to be disclosed, was traveling westbound on Chandler Park Drive when they struck a vehicle moving southbound on Dickerson Street, according to police. Officers responded to the collision around 1:24 p.m.

The male was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition on Friday afternoon. Officials said the vehicle that was struck continued southbound on Dickerson Street after the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be submitted on the city's website.