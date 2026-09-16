Mid-American Conference announces move to 9-game conference schedule beginning in 2028

The Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday it will move to a nine-game conference schedule in 2028.

The decision to add one conference game to the teams' schedules was approved by the MAC Council of Directors of Athletics as conference scheduling models continue to evolve.

"College football continues to change, and our responsibility is to make thoughtful decisions that position the Mid-American Conference and our institutions for long-term success," MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement.

Steinbrecher said the change "provides greater conference exposure for our programs while maintaining flexibility for meaningful non-conference competition. Just as importantly, this decision allows us to continue building a schedule that serves our student-athletes, our institutions, and our fans. The MAC has always valued competition, rivalry and opportunity, and this next step reflects those priorities."

Each MAC program will play three nonconference games during the regular season beginning in 2028.

The conference said it will continue working with schools to develop a nine-game scheduling model. The factors being considered include future opponent rotations, competitive balance, geographic rivalries, travel and home-game opportunities.

The conference said the nine-game schedule will strengthen the league's national television and media relationships.

"Throughout our history, the MAC has demonstrated the ability to adapt thoughtfully while preserving the traditions and rivalries that define our conference," Steinbrecher said. "This move is consistent with that approach and represents another step in strengthening the student-athlete and institutional experience across the league."

The MAC will continue its current eight-game conference schedule through the 2027 season.